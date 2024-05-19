Country on Path to Development: Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer, said on Sunday that the country was on a path of economic development due to the implementation of effective economic policies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the revival of the economy was the agenda, mission, and foremost priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that the development of agriculture and industry was their top priority.

"The country will be economically stable if the wheel of industry moves, and the nation's development is linked to the progress of its industry.”

Answering a question regarding the recent statements of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, he said that he should consider his position carefully while making statements. The CM KP should maintain decorum in political discourse, recognizing the responsibilities of his role, he added.