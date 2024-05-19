Country On Path To Development: Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer, said on Sunday that the country was on a path of economic development due to the implementation of effective economic policies.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the revival of the economy was the agenda, mission, and foremost priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
He said that the development of agriculture and industry was their top priority.
"The country will be economically stable if the wheel of industry moves, and the nation's development is linked to the progress of its industry.”
Answering a question regarding the recent statements of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur, he said that he should consider his position carefully while making statements. The CM KP should maintain decorum in political discourse, recognizing the responsibilities of his role, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachers association demands increase of budget for varsities7 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise a telescope session for students of ICT Schools7 minutes ago
-
PM directs for all out support to assist repatriated students from Bishkek: Musadik17 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Hazara community on Hazara Culture Day17 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry rebuild school in N. Waziristan destroyed by terrorists17 minutes ago
-
7 drug dealers apprehended during crackdown27 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promoting renewable energy: Leghari27 minutes ago
-
'Democracy why and how' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation hosts book launch27 minutes ago
-
Noor Muhammad Dummar emphasizes to enhance capacity of Levies Force, developed it on modern lines27 minutes ago
-
3 huts gutted in fire incident37 minutes ago
-
PPP appreciates govt efforts for safe return of Pakistani students from Bishkek37 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements made for Heatwave47 minutes ago