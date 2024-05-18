Open Menu

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority Established

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 11:39 AM

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Federal Government on Saturday established the country’s first “Climate Change Authority” under the Climate Change Act 2017.

A three-member Supreme Court bench in its judgment had directed the Federal Government to establish the Climate Change Authority to cope with the risk of global warming and environmental degradation.

Climate Change Act 2017 states that the headquarters of the Authority will be in Islamabad and it may set up its offices at other places as per the requirement.

