LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that the Punjab Cabinet had given approval to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and other leaders for adopting hatred narrative against state institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the country's development and prosperity was the top priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

She said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf promotes hatred on social media in an organized way." Azma said that hatred was being promoted through a propaganda started from Adiala Jail.

She further said that in the 8th meeting of Punjab Cabinet presided over by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, a number of development works had been approved.

She said that Punjab Cabinet had paid tribute to the Punjab CM for reducing inflation to a great extent which helped in mitigating the sufferings of common man.

Azma Bokhari said that prices of rice, ghee, flour had reduced while rates of cement, gas cylinder and transport fares had also gone down. She said that Pakistani rupee also got stable against Dollar.