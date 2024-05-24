Country's Development Top Priority Of PML-N: Azma Bokhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that the Punjab Cabinet had given approval to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and other leaders for adopting hatred narrative against state institutions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that the Punjab Cabinet had given approval to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and other leaders for adopting hatred narrative against state institutions.
Addressing a press conference here, she said the country's development and prosperity was the top priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
She said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf promotes hatred on social media in an organized way." Azma said that hatred was being promoted through a propaganda started from Adiala Jail.
She further said that in the 8th meeting of Punjab Cabinet presided over by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, a number of development works had been approved.
She said that Punjab Cabinet had paid tribute to the Punjab CM for reducing inflation to a great extent which helped in mitigating the sufferings of common man.
Azma Bokhari said that prices of rice, ghee, flour had reduced while rates of cement, gas cylinder and transport fares had also gone down. She said that Pakistani rupee also got stable against Dollar.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock
Dr Khalid meets Malala
Agriculture university’s performance lauded
KP budget session adjourned till May 27
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told7 minutes ago
-
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor7 minutes ago
-
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health crises7 minutes ago
-
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme7 minutes ago
-
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health7 minutes ago
-
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock10 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid meets Malala11 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university’s performance lauded11 minutes ago
-
KP budget session adjourned till May 2710 minutes ago
-
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation10 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to suspend PEMRA notification10 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti vows to provide all available facilities to people of Ziarat10 minutes ago