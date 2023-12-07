Open Menu

Court Adjourns Bail Petition Of Ex-PTI Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:32 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the bail petition of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana case till December 11

The court also accepted the miscellaneous application of National Accountability Bureau for early hearing of the case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi wherein the defence lawyer could not appear.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition of former PTI chairman. However, the court adjourned the case till next date.

