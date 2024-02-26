‘Croatia work’ competition held

A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes

regarding the work of ‘Croatia’ under the auspices of the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar)

here on Monday.

The students from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the competition.

Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amna Alam, and

others were present.

Later, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students.