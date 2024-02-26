Open Menu

‘Croatia Work’ Competition Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:59 PM

‘Croatia work’ competition held

A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes

regarding the work of ‘Croatia’ under the auspices of the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes

regarding the work of ‘Croatia’ under the auspices of the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar)

here on Monday.

The students from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the competition.

Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amna Alam, and

others were present.

Later, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

14 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal bus terminals continues ..

Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

27 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

27 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

29 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

29 minutes ago
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

45 minutes ago
 Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

27 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

27 minutes ago
 Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOE ..

Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan