‘Croatia Work’ Competition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:59 PM
A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes
regarding the work of ‘Croatia’ under the auspices of the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A competition was organized among the students of inter-colleges and technical institutes
regarding the work of ‘Croatia’ under the auspices of the District Industrial Home (Sanatzar)
here on Monday.
The students from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated in the competition.
Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amna Alam, and
others were present.
Later, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot27 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 627 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta29 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods29 minutes ago
-
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive27 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision27 minutes ago
-
Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi33 minutes ago
-
UNICEF-Led training program empowers Afghan refugee parents, concluded in Haripur27 minutes ago
-
Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique26 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion26 minutes ago