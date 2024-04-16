Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Improve Sanitation And Eliminate Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir On Tuesday chaired a meeting, bringing together key stakeholders to tackle the district's sanitation woes and eliminate illegal encroachments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir On Tuesday chaired a meeting, bringing together key stakeholders to tackle the district's sanitation woes and eliminate illegal encroachments.

According to DC Office, the meeting a comprehensive plan was formulated to address the sanitation concerns.

DC Wazir directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat and Cantonment board to deploy all available machinery and manpower to enhance sanitation efforts within their respective jurisdictions.

Recognizing the detrimental impact of encroachments, the DC instructed all departments to submit detailed reports and maps outlining the extent of the problem.

This crucial information will pave the way for concrete action to reclaim public spaces and restore order.

Addressing the issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety, DC Wazir emphasized the need to eliminate illegal parking and clear obstacles within the city, particularly in the main market and surrounding roads.

This initiative aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by citizens and create a more accessible and efficient urban environment.

The meeting attended by MPA Shafiullah Jan, district administration officials, and representatives from various departments, marked a significant step towards improving the quality of life for Kohat residents.

APP/azq/378

