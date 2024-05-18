Open Menu

DC Dera Visits Wheat Procurement Centre, Reviews Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) DI Khan, Mansoor Arshad on Saturday, visited the Provincial Reserve Center (PRC) of the food department and inspected the ongoing wheat procurement process.

He also met with farmers at the centre and inquired about the services for them. He assured them that the all-out facilities would be provided to them during the wheat procurement campaign.

The DC also met with members of the wheat purchasing committee and discussed various relevant issues to complete the process smoothly. He also checked the quality of the commodity and instructed the staff that the entire process should be performed in a transparent and quality manner.

He said that the efforts should be made to facilitate the farmers in line with the directives of the provincial government and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

