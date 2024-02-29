Open Menu

DC Directs Preparedness For Rain Emergency Amid Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 10:41 PM

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi Thursday directed the relevant institutions to complete all arrangements related to the rain emergency across the city keeping in view the forecast of the meteorological department and on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi Thursday directed the relevant institutions to complete all arrangements related to the rain emergency across the city keeping in view the forecast of the meteorological department and on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas to visit pumping stations in their respective areas, assess the situation and collaborate with representatives of local government to take all possible steps to address issues.

The Deputy Commissioner has also instructed relevant officers to keep the DC office informed of the situation every 6 hours during an emergency.

He has directed the HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during possible rainfall to avoid any inconvenience in the drainage of rainwater.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Visit Hyderabad Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

12 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

5 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

5 minutes ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

5 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

5 minutes ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

1 minute ago
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

1 minute ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

10 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

1 minute ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

1 minute ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

1 minute ago
 Free medical camp organized at NPC

Free medical camp organized at NPC

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan