DC For Action Against Timber Theft In Lal Sohanra National Park
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the steps taken to control incidents of timber theft and ensure the protection of Lal Sohanra National Park
ASP Bahawalpur Saddar Babar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Conservator of Forests Khalid Javaid Bhutta, DFO Lal Sohanra Shahid Hamid, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for effective measures to prevent timber theft and protect the forest in Lal Sohanra National Park.
He mentioned increasing patrols by the Forest Department and filing FIRs against timber thieves to uphold the law.
Furthermore, he suggested removing the sawing machines around the forests and installing boards prohibiting tobacco consumption to maintain fire safety in the forests.
