DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday inaugurated Gorakhpur nursery set up by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on nearly 1000 kanals land with objectives to promote plantation.

On International Day of Forests, the PHA organized an event in Gorakhpur area to kick off spring plantation drive.

A large number of students from different schools and colleges also participated in the plantation campaign and planted nearly 6000 saplings.

The DC said that the world, especially Pakistan, has been facing challenges arising from environmental changes and these challenges could only be dealt with by spreading forests and planting trees.

Highlighting the importance and usefulness of the forests in the country, he said that forests are the guarantor of human survival on the planet and the government is continuing to take positive steps to deal with the challenges caused by global environmental changes.

Hassan Waqar Cheema also stated that Gorakhpur Nursery is the largest nursery in the region, which would play an important role to promote plantation.

Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on the occasion said that the Gorakhpur Nursery would prove to be very important in the ongoing initiatives regarding Green Pakistan from where large scale plants would be provided.

The plants would be supplied in the coming months and a variety of plants and grasses would be produced at Gorakhpur nursery, he added.

The DC and DG PHA planted saplings to kick off the spring plantation campaign 2024.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the inaugural ceremony was organized in Gorakhpur, a suburb of Rawalpindi, where 1000 kanals land had been provided to PHA to set up nursery by the Punjab government to contain the consequences of the global climate change and promote plantation.

PHA on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would make all-out efforts to make the spring plantation campaign a success, she said.

PHA Rawalpindi had also launched a special plantation drive in the city and free saplings were being distributed to the public in this regard to ensure the success of the plantation drive in the public sector, she added.