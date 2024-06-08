Open Menu

DC Kohat Directs WSSC To Dispose-off Animal Waste In-time

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DC Kohat directs WSSC to dispose-off animal waste in-time

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In pursuance of the direction of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired a high level meeting here Saturday to review the arrangements and cleanliness situation during Eid-ul-Azha.

Beside the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), the meeting was also attended by the authorities concerned of District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Water Sanitation and Sewerage Company (WSSC), Rescue 1122, PESCO, Health, Livestock, Social Welfare and other related departments.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed all the TMAs and WSSC Kohat to take special care of cleanliness on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and dispose-off the animal waste at designated places in-time. He directed the PESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha while other related departments have also been assigned their duties so as to ensure provision of best facilities to the public while performing the great religious obligation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Water Company Kohat Rescue 1122 All Government Best PESCO

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

12 minutes ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

51 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

5 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

14 hours ago
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

14 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

14 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

14 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

14 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

14 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan