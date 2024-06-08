DC Kohat directs WSSC to dispose-off animal waste in-time

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In pursuance of the direction of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired a high level meeting here Saturday to review the arrangements and cleanliness situation during Eid-ul-Azha.

Beside the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), the meeting was also attended by the authorities concerned of District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Water Sanitation and Sewerage Company (WSSC), Rescue 1122, PESCO, Health, Livestock, Social Welfare and other related departments.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed all the TMAs and WSSC Kohat to take special care of cleanliness on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and dispose-off the animal waste at designated places in-time. He directed the PESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha while other related departments have also been assigned their duties so as to ensure provision of best facilities to the public while performing the great religious obligation.