Open Menu

DC Kohat Visits Khushalgarh Joint Check Post

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Saturday paid a visit to the Khushalgarh Joint Check Post, which was established to stop smuggling

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Saturday paid a visit to the Khushalgarh Joint Check Post, which was established to stop smuggling.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir met and encouraged the personnel from the food department, agriculture, excise, customs, and police departments that were present on this particular occasion.

The staff members there were given the necessary instructions by Deputy Commissioner Kohat to prevent smuggling and to closely monitor the movement of food and other items, as well as unregistered vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Visit Vehicles Kohat Post From

Recent Stories

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief ..

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

13 minutes ago
 PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

11 minutes ago
 The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conferenc ..

The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conference on Dec 4

8 minutes ago
 PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 un ..

PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 units collected

14 minutes ago
 Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical v ..

Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical voice at PNCA

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

10 minutes ago
Two murder convicts received death sentences in At ..

Two murder convicts received death sentences in Attock

10 minutes ago
 Police in Hassanbadal solve the mystery surroundin ..

Police in Hassanbadal solve the mystery surrounding the shopkeeper's blind murde ..

10 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in DC South girls, boys baske ..

Four matches decided in DC South girls, boys basketball championship

10 minutes ago
 Govt decides to ban Qingqi rickshaws

Govt decides to ban Qingqi rickshaws

8 minutes ago
 Two teenage abducted girls recovered from Lahore, ..

Two teenage abducted girls recovered from Lahore, abductors held

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest two outlaws in injured condition

Police arrest two outlaws in injured condition

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan