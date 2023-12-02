DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Saturday paid a visit to the Khushalgarh Joint Check Post, which was established to stop smuggling

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Saturday paid a visit to the Khushalgarh Joint Check Post, which was established to stop smuggling.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir met and encouraged the personnel from the food department, agriculture, excise, customs, and police departments that were present on this particular occasion.

The staff members there were given the necessary instructions by Deputy Commissioner Kohat to prevent smuggling and to closely monitor the movement of food and other items, as well as unregistered vehicles.