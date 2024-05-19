DC Reviews Arrangements Made For Heatwave
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdeen Memon has assumed the charge of his office on Sunday.
According to a handout issued by District Information office, Deputy Commissioner after issuance of heatwave alert by Metrelogical department visited Civil Hospital and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and reviewed arrangements made for heat wave.
He directed concerned officers to educate people about the intensity of heat wave so that maximum people could be protected from heatstroke.
DC also instructed to establish heatwave wards in the hospitals besides arranging cold water points at prominent places of city.
The Management of Civil Hospital and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad gave briefing to DC about Heatwave.
