DC Reviews Performance Of MCL Regulation Wing
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has tightened its grip against the encroachment mafia, paving the way for an encroachment-free Lahore.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator, Rafia Haider, chaired a meeting of the Regulation Wing of MCL here on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) presented a three-month performance report, and the relevant officers provided a detailed briefing.
A report on the removal of banners, streamers, anti-encroachment operations, and line marking supervision of all zones was presented in the meeting.
In the Ravi Zone, 1962, in the Data Ganj Baksh Zone, 3795, and in the Samanabad Zone, 928 encroachments belongings were confiscated. In the Gulberg Zone, 2191, and in the Allama Iqbal Zone, more than 4046 encroachments were seized, the report indicated.
In the Shalimar Zone, 2173, in the Nishtar Zone, 3959, in the Wagah Zone, 1541, and in the Aziz Bhatti Zone, 1440 encroachments were seized.
The meeting was briefed that from the city’s main roads and areas, 106,817 banners and streamers were removed. During the anti-encroachment operations, fines were issued to 9123 individuals. 431 points of selling vulture meat commonly knows as ‘Cheel Kosht’ were eliminated, while 1730 complaints about stray dogs in the city were resolved.
The deputy commissioner said that 90 percent of complaints received on social media were addressed on a priority basis, adding that officers continued to monitor line marking for businesses within specific limits. To reduce traffic problems and ease commutation, the anti-encroachment operation will continue. Officers are instructed to coordinate with traffic police to ensure that traffic flow is not affected by encroachments on major roads, she added.
The DC appealed to citizens to cooperate with the relevant department in the eradication of encroachments during the operation.
