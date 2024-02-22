DC Sukkur vows to increase urban forest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Thursday said that to promote urban foresting, local saplings like Neem, Babur, teak Babool, Sukh Chain, Moringa, sirhin, amaltas, Jaman and Gulmor should be planted further in urban areas of the district.

The deputy commissioner said this while presiding over the meeting to reviewed the plantation campaign here.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar further said that the Forest Department should initiate action regarding plantation drives across the district with the Agriculture Department and Municipal Corporation to encourage the growers to plant more trees.

He said that as many trees as possible can be planted in offices, schools, hospitals, bus stands, main chowks and streets.