Open Menu

DC Sukkur Vows To Increase Urban Forest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

DC Sukkur vows to increase urban forest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Thursday said that to promote urban foresting, local saplings like Neem, Babur, teak Babool, Sukh Chain, Moringa, sirhin, amaltas, Jaman and Gulmor should be planted further in urban areas of the district.

The deputy commissioner said this while presiding over the meeting to reviewed the plantation campaign here.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar further said that the Forest Department should initiate action regarding plantation drives across the district with the Agriculture Department and Municipal Corporation to encourage the growers to plant more trees.

He said that as many trees as possible can be planted in offices, schools, hospitals, bus stands, main chowks and streets.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

1 hour ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

14 hours ago
AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

14 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

14 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

14 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

14 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan