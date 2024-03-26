Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Playwright Haseena Moin Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Third death anniversary of Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter, Haseena Moin was observed Tuesday.

Born on 20 November in 1941 at Kanpur, her family migrated to Pakistan after independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Haseena Moin wrote several plays for stage, radio, and television including ‘Tanhaiyan’, ‘Ankahi’ and ‘Dhoop Kinaray’.

She was the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She passed away on March 26,2021 in Karachi.

