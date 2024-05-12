Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet Zameer Jafri Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Death anniversary of famous poet Zameer Jafri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The 25th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed on Sunday.

Zameer Jafri was born on January 1, 1916, in Jhelum.

He became famous for his urdu comic poetry and also wrote humorous columns in the newspapers and periodicals.

He had about seventy-eight published books of poetry and prose representing a varied range of creative works.

He died on May 12 in 1999.

Related Topics

Died Jhelum January May Sunday

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

3 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

24 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan