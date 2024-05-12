Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet Zameer Jafri Observed
Published May 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The 25th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed on Sunday.
Zameer Jafri was born on January 1, 1916, in Jhelum.
He became famous for his urdu comic poetry and also wrote humorous columns in the newspapers and periodicals.
He had about seventy-eight published books of poetry and prose representing a varied range of creative works.
