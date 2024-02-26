Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Film Actor Habib Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned film actor, producer and director Habib-ur-Rehman commonly known as Habib was observed on Sunday.

Born on November 26, 1929, in Patiala his family moved to Gujranwala after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

He got three master's degrees in English literature, urdu and Persian from Lahore.

He showcased his talent in more than 600 Punjabi and Urdu films and was considered one of the leading romantic heroes.

Habib started his film career in 1956 with the movie 'Lakht-e Jigar'as a side hero with Noor Jehan.

His first super hit movie was 'Zeher-e-Ishq' with Mussarat Nazeer.

Habib-Ur-Rehman also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in the historical movie 'Devdas' paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana.

The government awarded him with the Presidential Pride accolade to honour his services.

He died after a prolonged illness in Lahore on February 25, 2016.

