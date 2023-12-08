Open Menu

DEC Urges People To Register Their Votes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 10:52 PM

DEC urges people to register their votes

The District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Hyderabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar has urged the people to register their votes and also to exercise their right to vote on election day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Hyderabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar has urged the people to register their votes and also to exercise their right to vote on election day.

He was speaking at a seminar organized at Government Girls Degree College, Latifabad unit 8, here on Friday.

He pointed out that casting a vote was not some useless activity rather it paved the way for the development of the country.

The DEC underlined that a leadership elected through the public's vote was answerable to the people.

He assured the students that the election commission's offices would facilitate the people who wanted to register their votes

The College's Principal Prof Naila Jarwar and other speakers also expressed their views.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hyderabad December Government Pervez Ahmed Securities Limited

Recent Stories

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

4 minutes ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

4 minutes ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

4 minutes ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

19 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

17 minutes ago
Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

22 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

22 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

19 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

19 minutes ago
 Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

19 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan