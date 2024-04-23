Delay in tax cases: PM directs to suspend Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the "willful" delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.

While issuing a directive for the suspension of all the relevant officials, the prime minister also asked for initiating an inquiry against them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Soon after assuming the office, the prime minister had directed for immediate reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.

As per details, billions of rupees' cases related to government revenues have been pending for adjudication in the Tax Tribunals.

The prime minister had requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the early disposal of such cases.

Recently, the prime minister took a notice of one of these pending cases in which an FBR counsel had sought adjournment and directed the relevant authorities to inquire into the matter.

The prime minister observed that the national exchequer had been suffering due to the pendency of such cases involving worth billions of rupees tax matters.

Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of lethargy in pursuance of such legal matters, and under his pledge with the nation, would continue monitoring the tax reforms.

"For enhancing the revenues and saving every penny of the country and nation, they would have to strive day and night," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.