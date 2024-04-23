Delay In Tax Cases: PM Directs To Suspend Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Officials
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the "willful" delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.
While issuing a directive for the suspension of all the relevant officials, the prime minister also asked for initiating an inquiry against them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Soon after assuming the office, the prime minister had directed for immediate reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.
As per details, billions of rupees' cases related to government revenues have been pending for adjudication in the Tax Tribunals.
The prime minister had requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the early disposal of such cases.
Recently, the prime minister took a notice of one of these pending cases in which an FBR counsel had sought adjournment and directed the relevant authorities to inquire into the matter.
The prime minister observed that the national exchequer had been suffering due to the pendency of such cases involving worth billions of rupees tax matters.
Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of lethargy in pursuance of such legal matters, and under his pledge with the nation, would continue monitoring the tax reforms.
"For enhancing the revenues and saving every penny of the country and nation, they would have to strive day and night," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
Recent Stories
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free meal program starts in govt ICT schools1 minute ago
-
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today8 minutes ago
-
JKDFP urges world to facilitate Kashmir settlement to end cycle of rights' violations in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 adulterated milk21 minutes ago
-
KP opposition moves court against approval of budget by cabinet31 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summer31 minutes ago
-
Forest dept's officer, guard terminated for illegal wheat cultivation31 minutes ago
-
‘We will reclaim Article 370 with interest’, vows Mehbooba Mufti31 minutes ago
-
PHC disposes of Ali Amin's writ petition in alleged rigging case41 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi reaches Lahore1 hour ago
-
Meeting between US Consul General, Mayor Hyderabad discusses several development issues11 hours ago
-
SED teaches students reducing climatic changes effects on humans11 hours ago