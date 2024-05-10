Dense clouds changes Peshawar City’s hot weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The clouds changed the weather of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, from being hot and humid, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday.

Clouds in the city of Peshawar since morning and the clouds were also on Thursday, last and during the night time, the official said. Chance of rain in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Meteorological Department officials said.

The city of Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

The humidity level in the city is 50% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 23 km per hour, the Meteorological Department official said.

Rains are likely to continue till Sunday and lowest temperature was 5 degrees Celsius in Kalam, 10 degrees Celsius in Dir, and 11 degrees Celsius in Malam Jabba, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

PDMA sent an alert to the concerned institutions regarding heavy rain in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.