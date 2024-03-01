Open Menu

Deserving People Will Receive Food Hamper In Hazro From March 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Deserving people will receive food hamper in Hazro from March 5

As per the directives of the provincial government, food hampers under the Ramadan package will be delivered to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries of Hazro Tehsil with dignity and respect from March 5

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) As per the directives of the provincial government, food hampers under the Ramadan package will be delivered to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries of Hazro Tehsil with dignity and respect from March 5.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Rana Kamran Ashraf on Friday while talking to newsmen after presiding over a meeting held to finalize the arrangements for the Ramadan package.

AC Kamran Ashraf said that the food hampers provided to each registered family of the Benazir Income Support Program under the Ramadan package would comprise 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of ghee, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of gram flour, and a bag of 10 kg of flour.

He further said that the Patwar circle-wise verification process has been started, and the process of distribution of food hampers will be completed from March 5 to March 20.

Responding to a question regarding the mechanism of the distribution of the Ramadan package, he said, “We have the data of the beneficiaries of the Ramadan package; in this regard, we will create a special Calendar in which the Patwar circle-wise teams will contact the beneficiaries before the relevant date so that they stay at home so that the goods are genuine."

He also requested that the families registered in the BISP keep their registered phone numbers on file so that the dispatch teams could contact them and hand over the food items to them on time.

APP/nsi/378

