DG SBCA Says Launching One Window Operation Soon Besides Setting Up Complaint Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Abdul Rasheed Solangi has said they are going to launch one window operation in the authority in order to facilitate the public

Talking to the media at SBCA's office here on Saturday, he also disclosed that the authority had planned to establish a complaint centre in order to receive and address complaints of the public on priority.

Solangi said he wanted to clean the department of corrupt practices, adding that in order to monitor employees' attendance he would introduce a biometric system in the SBCA.

The DG claimed that many measures had been taken to remove encroachments in Karachi.

He assured that the SBCA would take all possible steps against encroachers in the rest of the province as well.

"The actions will be taken without accepting any pressures," he vowed.

Solangi said he wanted to restore the reputation of the authority which would also benefit the people of the province.

The DG assured that the authority would try to ensure that the builders and developers completed their projects on time and handed over possessions of the properties to the allottees.

