- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon besides setting up complaint centre
DG SBCA Says Launching One Window Operation Soon Besides Setting Up Complaint Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Abdul Rasheed Solangi has said they are going to launch one window operation in the authority in order to facilitate the public
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Abdul Rasheed Solangi has said they are going to launch one window operation in the authority in order to facilitate the public.
Talking to the media at SBCA's office here on Saturday, he also disclosed that the authority had planned to establish a complaint centre in order to receive and address complaints of the public on priority.
Solangi said he wanted to clean the department of corrupt practices, adding that in order to monitor employees' attendance he would introduce a biometric system in the SBCA.
The DG claimed that many measures had been taken to remove encroachments in Karachi.
He assured that the SBCA would take all possible steps against encroachers in the rest of the province as well.
"The actions will be taken without accepting any pressures," he vowed.
Solangi said he wanted to restore the reputation of the authority which would also benefit the people of the province.
The DG assured that the authority would try to ensure that the builders and developers completed their projects on time and handed over possessions of the properties to the allottees.
Recent Stories
185 held for violating 'roti' price orders in 6 days
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD
Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline
4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division
RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countrie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
185 held for violating 'roti' price orders in 6 days41 seconds ago
-
Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline8 minutes ago
-
4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded8 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected30 minutes ago
-
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations30 minutes ago
-
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging33 minutes ago
-
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countries: Experts33 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif30 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session30 minutes ago