DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the police officials of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range to show zero tolerance to the outlaws involved in organized crimes and to those selling narcotics, mainpuri and gutka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the police officials of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range to show zero tolerance to the outlaws involved in organized crimes and to those selling narcotics, mainpuri and gutka.

In this regard he chaired a meeting at the police headquarters here on Friday, attended by SSPs, DSP and In charge officials of district based Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

He asked the officials to step up the ongoing crackdown against the absconders as directed by the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The DIG also emphasized that the stolen and snatched vehicles should be recovered and returned to their owners.

During the meeting, the SSPs shared statistics of ongoing crackdown in their respective districts.

The meeting discussed in detail the measures taken so far to curb the street crimes, robberies, vehicle lifting, drug peddling and other organized crimes.