DIG Directs SSPs To Take Unrelenting Action Against Organized Crimes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM
DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the police officials of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range to show zero tolerance to the outlaws involved in organized crimes and to those selling narcotics, mainpuri and gutka
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the police officials of all the 9 districts in Hyderabad Police Range to show zero tolerance to the outlaws involved in organized crimes and to those selling narcotics, mainpuri and gutka.
In this regard he chaired a meeting at the police headquarters here on Friday, attended by SSPs, DSP and In charge officials of district based Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).
He asked the officials to step up the ongoing crackdown against the absconders as directed by the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.
The DIG also emphasized that the stolen and snatched vehicles should be recovered and returned to their owners.
During the meeting, the SSPs shared statistics of ongoing crackdown in their respective districts.
The meeting discussed in detail the measures taken so far to curb the street crimes, robberies, vehicle lifting, drug peddling and other organized crimes.
Recent Stories
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims7 minutes ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign7 minutes ago
-
Sehwan Development Authority's staff protests against non-payment of salaries7 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts40 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association40 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held42 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated43 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up46 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi47 minutes ago