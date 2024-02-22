DIG Larkana Takes Notice Of Murder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana on Thursday took notice of the incidents of killing and injuring a woman in the jurisdiction of different police stations in Larkana and Shikarpur districts
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana on Thursday took notice of the incidents of killing and injuring a woman in the jurisdiction of different police stations in Larkana and Shikarpur districts.
He directed to restore law and order and submit their reports of both districts of SPPs, DSP and SHOs.
The DIG said that incident of wounding the wife of Banahun Khan, in the jurisdiction of of Sehar Police Station of Deukari Taluka, and asked for a report from SSP Larkana.
On the other hand, DIG Larkana will take notice of the murder of three persons Abdul Karim Chandio, Abdul Nabi Chandio, Dadao Chandio and wounding of a woman Musmat Hakiman due to the old dispute in village Jaffar Chandio of Humayun police station of Shikarpur district.
The SSP seeking a report from Shikarpur has directed DSP and SHO to continue patrol till the arrest of the accused and restoration of law and order in the area.
Recent Stories
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments ca ..
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers ..
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure
Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collabora ..
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
VC for align curriculum with market demand
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea5 minutes ago
-
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case5 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance4 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers condolences4 minutes ago
-
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP4 minutes ago
-
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure4 minutes ago
-
Sadia Rashid for joint efforts to raise female literacy rate4 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar25 minutes ago
-
VC for align curriculum with market demand37 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 2737 minutes ago
-
World scouts day marked42 minutes ago