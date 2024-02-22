DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana on Thursday took notice of the incidents of killing and injuring a woman in the jurisdiction of different police stations in Larkana and Shikarpur districts.

He directed to restore law and order and submit their reports of both districts of SPPs, DSP and SHOs.

The DIG said that incident of wounding the wife of Banahun Khan, in the jurisdiction of of Sehar Police Station of Deukari Taluka, and asked for a report from SSP Larkana.

On the other hand, DIG Larkana will take notice of the murder of three persons Abdul Karim Chandio, Abdul Nabi Chandio, Dadao Chandio and wounding of a woman Musmat Hakiman due to the old dispute in village Jaffar Chandio of Humayun police station of Shikarpur district.

The SSP seeking a report from Shikarpur has directed DSP and SHO to continue patrol till the arrest of the accused and restoration of law and order in the area.