Open Menu

DIG Operations Conducts Night Inspections, Commends Officers, Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DIG Operations conducts night inspections, commends officers, personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday conducted night inspections in different areas of the Federal capital.

A public relations officer said the DIG Operations met with officers and personnel of Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Capital Police on duty, and awarded commendation certificates and rewards to officers and personnel performing their duties diligently.

He said the Islamabad Capital Police officers and personnel are performing their duties with utmost dedication and added that Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies were working together to secure the federal capital.

He said officers and personnel should utilize all their capabilities to fulfill their duties. The elimination of crime and maintaining peace and order in the federal capital was top priority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All Top

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

35 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

5 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

7 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan