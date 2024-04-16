DIG Operations Conducts Night Inspections, Commends Officers, Personnel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday conducted night inspections in different areas of the Federal capital.
A public relations officer said the DIG Operations met with officers and personnel of Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Capital Police on duty, and awarded commendation certificates and rewards to officers and personnel performing their duties diligently.
He said the Islamabad Capital Police officers and personnel are performing their duties with utmost dedication and added that Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies were working together to secure the federal capital.
He said officers and personnel should utilize all their capabilities to fulfill their duties. The elimination of crime and maintaining peace and order in the federal capital was top priority.
