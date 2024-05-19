DIG Pins Badges On 52 Promoted Police Officials
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo pinned promotion badges to 52 promoted police officials at a ceremony at his office here on Saturday.
The police spokesman informed that 21 Sub-Inspectors from Hyderabad, 8 from Matiari, 7 from Tando Allahyar, 4 each from Thatta and Badin, 3 from Jamshoro, 2 from Dadu and one from Tando Muhammad Khan districts have been promoted to the next rank.
Speaking on the occasion the DIG congratulated the promoted cops and expressed hope that they would discharge their obligations with utmost responsibility and dedication.
The DIG asked the officials to pace up action against crimes once they assume their new postings.
Dharejo advised them to promote the concept of community policing and to ensure good behaviour with the citizens.
