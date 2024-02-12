Open Menu

District Admin Starts Cleanliness Ahead Of PSL

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The district administration has started a special cleanliness operation in the city by keeping in view the upcoming mega event of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, the Waste Management Company (MWMC) under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Yaqoob, started the cleanliness operation at the stadium and routes.

The MWMC uses heavy machinery along the staff members in the cleanliness operation.

CEO Shahid Yaqoob said that the cleanliness of parking stands, bottles, and the stadium would be completed before the opening match at Multan cricket Stadium. He said that special cleanliness teams would be deployed at the stadium during the matches.

