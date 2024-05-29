- Home
DPM Dar Underscores Significance Of Collective Efforts In Preserving Shared Ancient Heritage
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to preserving its Buddhist heritage and would encourage joint efforts to promote and protect these historical sites.
“Collaborative projects in archaeological research and cultural tourism can bring greater awareness to these landmarks. By working together, we can ensure that these sites are not only preserved but also celebrated as part of our collective human history,” he said while addressing at a dinner hosted for the international delegates to symposium “From Gandhara to the World”.
The deputy prime minister stressed at the consistent efforts aimed at promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue.
“It is the need of the hour that we make efforts for greater understanding, and take a joint stand against the forces of intolerance, violence and hatred against any religion and religious group,” he added.
Ishaq Dar said that they should establish a joint forum focused on dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that their efforts towards peace and understanding continue to grow and flourish.
The deputy prime minister said that religious leaders had a key role to play in guiding their followers towards mutual respect and understanding.
“Their influence can help bridge divides and promote a culture of coexistence and unity. In this spirit, I urge greater collaboration between Islamic and Buddhist communities worldwide,” he added.
He also extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Buddhist sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Vesak, adding that this important occasion offered them a moment to reflect on the timeless teachings of peace, compassion, and understanding.
The foreign minister hoped that the symposium “From Gandhara to the World,” provided a vital platform to explore their shared heritage and discuss ways to preserve and promote it for future generations.
He said that Pakistan was a proud custodian of several significant sacred Buddhist sites.
Gandhara, located in the northwest of Pakistan, was the region which contributed to the spread of Buddhism to the world.
This historic land, with its rich cultural and religious legacy, played a pivotal role in the dissemination of Buddhist teachings across Asia, he added.
Several notable historical locations such as Taxila, Takht-i-Bahi, and the Swat Valley, were home to ancient Buddhist relics and monasteries, he said, adding that these sites were once thriving centers of Buddhist scholarship, attracting monks and scholars from far and wide.
The deputy prime minister further said that their shared ancient heritage offered a foundation for further strengthening ties between Pakistan and predominantly Buddhist states.
“By fostering cultural exchange programs, religious tourism, and educational collaborations, we can build stronger bonds of friendship and mutual respect,” he added.
