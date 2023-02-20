DPO for strengthening cooperation between police, public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed District Police Officer Karam Mohammad Imran on Monday directed the police department to strengthen the relationship with the public to increase their trust and eradicate crime from society.

The DPO issued these instructions soon after assuming charge of his post and in an introductory meeting with DSP HQ, Circle DSPs, SHOs and other responsible police officers at his office in Parachinar.

He said no leniency should be shown to criminals and drug peddlers and directed strict action against them.

He instructed all the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and as per the vision of IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, RPO Kohat Division Dar Ali Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Force that the safety of people's life and property is a top priority.

He said that there was no place for corrupt officials in the police force and anyone found guilty of dereliction of duty would be dealt with strictly while the officials with good performance would be awarded accordingly.

The DPO assured that all measures would be taken to solve the problems being faced by the people.

Earlier, on his arrival, the Elite force of the district police presented a guard of honour. The DPO visited the martyrs' memorial, offered special prayers for the martyrs and laid flowers.