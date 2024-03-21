Dr Farrukh Raza Posted As SSP East Karachi
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Dr Farrukh Raza, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) SP Investigation-I district South was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent Police District East Karachi Vice Irfan Bahadur transferred.
According to the notification, Dr Farrukh will replace Irfan Ali Bahadur who was transferred and directed to report to CPO Sindh, Karachi.
