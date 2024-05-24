Open Menu

Dr Khalid Meets Malala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Dr Khalid meets Malala

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a meets with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a meets with Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai here on Friday.

Provincial ministers for education and British Council representatives were also present, said a press release.

Malala reaffirmed that the Malala Foundation's support for education, especially girls' education, will continued across all provinces in the country.

