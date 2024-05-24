Dr Khalid Meets Malala
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a meets with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai here on Friday
Provincial ministers for education and British Council representatives were also present, said a press release.
Malala reaffirmed that the Malala Foundation's support for education, especially girls' education, will continued across all provinces in the country.
