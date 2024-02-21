DS Railway conducts annual inspection for safety

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS), Kashif Farooq Butt, said that through DS Special, shortcomings are identified to ensure the safety of journeys and check operational department officials and staff to improve their performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS), Kashif Farooq Butt, said that through DS Special, shortcomings are identified to ensure the safety of journeys and check operational department officials and staff to improve their performance.

He was conducting the annual inspection of the section from Khanewal to Yusufwala via DS Special.

During the inspection, staffers were reprimanded for inadequate performance at various stations, while staff morale was boosted for good performance. DS Railway Multan checked railway tracks, track gauges, track alignment, and track curves during the inspection, while station buildings including railway-level crossing gates were also inspected.

DS Railway assessed arrangements for lighting, fans, clean water for drinking, benches for sitting, waiting areas, cleanliness facilities, and other facilities available at stations for passengers.

Station records, train arrivals, and the quality of train service on the section were also checked.

Regarding train operation safety, DS Railway Multan Kashif Farooq Butt questioned officers and employees, emphasizing that safety principles must be strictly followed. He issued instructions to all relevant officers to ensure cleanliness and improvement.

He also questioned station masters during the inspection about special operational documents related to train operation and safe train operation. Divisional officers were also present.