UrduPoint.com

Dumping Site Transformed Into Peshawar's Mega Stunning Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

Dumping site transformed into Peshawar's mega stunning park

The soon-to-open Gulistan Hazar Khawani Park has become Peshawar's first largest and beautiful public park at an area of 256 Kanal, which was developed on a landfill site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The soon-to-open Gulistan Hazar Khawani Park has become Peshawar's first largest and beautiful public park at an area of 256 Kanal, which was developed on a landfill site.

Six months back it was a black spot and a largest dumping ground in the provincial capital and now has been transformed into a stunning park with a lot of facilities including jogging and walking tracks, play areas for children, zoo area, rose gardens and big lawns for Peshawarites.

As per the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDA has completed the transformation of dumping site into an attractive park in record six months time at a cost of Rs 370 million, said an official of PDA.

He said that park would be inaugurated in November, expectedly by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was a landmark project of the government towards clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The park is located at the junction of motorway toll plaza, GT Road and Ring road, he said and informed that earlier it was a dumping site where waste of the whole city was being dumped from last two years.

On the directives of KP CM, PDA started removing trash from the site and it took almost 20,000 rounds of the dumpers to completely remove the trash and as much rounds of the dumpers filled the land with new soil.

The park has a 1.5km long jogging track, vast parking space, children play areas on 13 Kanal of land, lush green lawns, rose gardens, an open air gymnasium, a cafeteria and separate space allocated for setting up of a zoo.

The local people have appreciated the initiative of the provincial government and said it was indeed a great facility especially for the people residing within the city areas where there were no parks and open spaces.

Majid Khan a resident of ring road said that the park is a gift from PTI government for people of Peshawar especially the resident of PK-77.

He appreciated KP CM's visionary approach and said it would give a new look to the city besides providing recreational facility to the locals.

/395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Road SITE Gulistan November From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million PK-77

Recent Stories

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Dropped to 4.5% From June to Augus ..

UK Unemployment Dropped to 4.5% From June to August - Report

1 minute ago
 BISP board approves "Bell Curve Concept" for emplo ..

BISP board approves "Bell Curve Concept" for employee performance management

1 minute ago
 Russia reports record daily deaths from COVID-19

Russia reports record daily deaths from COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments o ..

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

20 minutes ago
 When global warming stops, seas will still rise

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.