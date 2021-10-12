(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The soon-to-open Gulistan Hazar Khawani Park has become Peshawar's first largest and beautiful public park at an area of 256 Kanal, which was developed on a landfill site

Six months back it was a black spot and a largest dumping ground in the provincial capital and now has been transformed into a stunning park with a lot of facilities including jogging and walking tracks, play areas for children, zoo area, rose gardens and big lawns for Peshawarites.

As per the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDA has completed the transformation of dumping site into an attractive park in record six months time at a cost of Rs 370 million, said an official of PDA.

He said that park would be inaugurated in November, expectedly by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was a landmark project of the government towards clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The park is located at the junction of motorway toll plaza, GT Road and Ring road, he said and informed that earlier it was a dumping site where waste of the whole city was being dumped from last two years.

On the directives of KP CM, PDA started removing trash from the site and it took almost 20,000 rounds of the dumpers to completely remove the trash and as much rounds of the dumpers filled the land with new soil.

The park has a 1.5km long jogging track, vast parking space, children play areas on 13 Kanal of land, lush green lawns, rose gardens, an open air gymnasium, a cafeteria and separate space allocated for setting up of a zoo.

The local people have appreciated the initiative of the provincial government and said it was indeed a great facility especially for the people residing within the city areas where there were no parks and open spaces.

Majid Khan a resident of ring road said that the park is a gift from PTI government for people of Peshawar especially the resident of PK-77.

He appreciated KP CM's visionary approach and said it would give a new look to the city besides providing recreational facility to the locals.

