Earthquake Shakes Swat And Surrounding Areas.
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Earthquake tremors have been felt on Saturday in Swat and its surrounding areas.
According to a private news channel, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in Swat and the surrounding regions.
According to the Seismological Center the earthquake's depth was measured at 95 km, with its epicenter located in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.
As soon as the tremors were felt, the residents of Swat came out of their houses, reciting prayers.
However, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.
