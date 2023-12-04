ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

Election Commission of Pakistan says a total of 591,106 security personnel are required for the forthcoming general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) The Election Commission has formally requested military assistance for the upcoming general elections, seeking the deployment of around 300,000 troops.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 591,106 security personnel are required for the forthcoming general elections. The inspectors general from all four provinces disclosed that the available security personnel number 328,510, leaving a shortfall of 277,558 for the upcoming elections.

In a written communication to the Ministry of Interior, the Election Commission highlighted the need for 9,000 security personnel in the Federal capital.

While 4,500 security personnel are currently available for Islamabad, a deficit of 4,500 personnel exists for the seat of power.

The Election Commission underscored the importance of military and law enforcement presence at polling stations. It suggested the appointment of static and quick response forces from the army and paramilitary forces. The Election Commission has urged to be informed about the developments in this matter before December 7th.