Edu ministry to organise a telescope session for students of ICT Schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has taken an exciting event for students of 21st Century schools and planned to organise a telescope session where students can observe the moon in a school in Islamabad.

According to the details from Ministry of Federal Education, on Monday May 27, at 09:00 pm to 10:30 pm (cannot move this date because of Moon’s position in the sky) one big telescope will be fixed for a lunar observation session for students, parents and teachers.

Moreover, a session will also be arranged for the day time sun viewing through solar glasses with Questions & Answers afterwards in a school hall.

It was informed by the Ministry that the both events will be arranged in a single day. Every Primary school of Islamabad will have one such telescope with trained teacher after summer break. kids must be exposed to infinite limits of universe, it added.