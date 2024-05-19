Open Menu

Edu Ministry To Organise A Telescope Session For Students Of ICT Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Edu ministry to organise a telescope session for students of ICT Schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has taken an exciting event for students of 21st Century schools and planned to organise a telescope session where students can observe the moon in a school in Islamabad.

According to the details from Ministry of Federal Education, on Monday May 27, at 09:00 pm to 10:30 pm (cannot move this date because of Moon’s position in the sky) one big telescope will be fixed for a lunar observation session for students, parents and teachers.

Moreover, a session will also be arranged for the day time sun viewing through solar glasses with Questions & Answers afterwards in a school hall.

It was informed by the Ministry that the both events will be arranged in a single day. Every Primary school of Islamabad will have one such telescope with trained teacher after summer break. kids must be exposed to infinite limits of universe, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Education May Event From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

23 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

23 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

23 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

23 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

23 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

23 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

23 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

23 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan