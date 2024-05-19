Edu Ministry To Organise A Telescope Session For Students Of ICT Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has taken an exciting event for students of 21st Century schools and planned to organise a telescope session where students can observe the moon in a school in Islamabad.
According to the details from Ministry of Federal Education, on Monday May 27, at 09:00 pm to 10:30 pm (cannot move this date because of Moon’s position in the sky) one big telescope will be fixed for a lunar observation session for students, parents and teachers.
Moreover, a session will also be arranged for the day time sun viewing through solar glasses with Questions & Answers afterwards in a school hall.
It was informed by the Ministry that the both events will be arranged in a single day. Every Primary school of Islamabad will have one such telescope with trained teacher after summer break. kids must be exposed to infinite limits of universe, it added.
