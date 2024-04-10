Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

(@Abdulla99267510)

Special prayers have been offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country on Wednesday.

Eid congregations are being held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

In Islamabad, main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people will offer Eid Prayer.

President Asif Ali Zardari offered his Eid prayer at a mosque in Nawabshah.

On the occasion, the President also met with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer at Model Town in Lahore.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for safety, peace, progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Later, the Prime Minister mingled with namazis present there and exchanged Eid greetings.

Talking to newsmen after Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the entire nation is celebrating the joys of Eid-ul-Fitr at the moment and we should remember our brothers and sisters who do not have enough means to celebrate Eid.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation today exchanged Eid greetings.

They expressed good wishes to each other.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in his message,felicitated the people of Balochistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said we must share our happiness with poor and needy people.