Eid-ul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Great Religious Zeal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2024 | 01:22 PM
Special prayers have been offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country on Wednesday.
Eid congregations are being held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.
Special prayers have been offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
In Islamabad, main Eid congregation will be held at Faisal Mosque, where government dignitaries, foreign diplomats besides common people will offer Eid Prayer.
President Asif Ali Zardari offered his Eid prayer at a mosque in Nawabshah.
On the occasion, the President also met with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayer at Model Town in Lahore.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for safety, peace, progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.
Later, the Prime Minister mingled with namazis present there and exchanged Eid greetings.
Talking to newsmen after Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the entire nation is celebrating the joys of Eid-ul-Fitr at the moment and we should remember our brothers and sisters who do not have enough means to celebrate Eid.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation today exchanged Eid greetings.
They expressed good wishes to each other.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in his message,felicitated the people of Balochistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said we must share our happiness with poor and needy people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, Mayor offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah46 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor56 minutes ago
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty1 hour ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines2 hours ago
-
Eid prayers offered in tight security2 hours ago
-
Largest Eid Prayer congregation held at Old Polo Ground in city3 hours ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings3 hours ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr3 hours ago