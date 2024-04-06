Open Menu

Eight Terrorists Killed In D.I. Khan IBO: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Eight terrorists killed in D.I. Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) As many as eight terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District on April 5th.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday, the terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire occurred during the conduct of the operation.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Target Killing Fire Exchange ISPR Dera Ismail Khan April From

Recent Stories

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

15 hours ago
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

15 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

15 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

15 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

15 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan