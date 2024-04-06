Eight Terrorists Killed In D.I. Khan IBO: ISPR
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) As many as eight terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District on April 5th.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday, the terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire occurred during the conduct of the operation.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians. However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.
"Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
