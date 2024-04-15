Electricity overbilling: Court remands XEN in FIA custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A local court on Monday handed over XEN Baghban Pura Muhammad Rab Yar to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a 4-day physical remand in connection with a case of overbilling of electricity.

Earlier, FIA officials produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmad in District Courts.

The investigation officer submitted an application for physical remand, stating that the accused was involved in overbilling of electricity. He requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand for further investigations.

However, the court partially allowed the request and granted a 4-day physical remand to the accused. The court ordered the accused to be produced upon expiry of the remand term.