'Engineering Inspection and Services' expo held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A one-day expo, titled 'Engineering Inspection and Services', was held at the University of Sargodha by the College of Engineering and Technology, here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the university, the expo was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, College of Engineering and Technology Principal Dr. Haris Aziz, owners of various companies, chamber of commerce members, traders associated with the steel sector, communication sector, architects and personalities associated with the industry. Purpose of the exhibition was to acquaint engineering professionals with new technology and its applications.

Addressing the participants, the vice chancellor emphasised the need to promote skills and knowledge in line with modern requirements, as education based on modern research is extremely important for development of any society. He mentioned that time had come to upgrade to modern machinery instead of traditional methods to meet demand of time.

Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas announced that the College of Engineering and Technology had imported a modern machine from Spain for checking the quality of steel, which could withstand 1000 KN, and now contractors and engineers would not need to go to Lahore or Islamabad for modern testing.

He said they have linked the industry and academia, which is evident from the modern expo held at the college.

The VC also announced plans to establish a new agricultural zone, hospital, and water plant in near future and mentioned that a technology park would also be established in Sargodha soon. He said that Pakistan faces many challenges and investment was needed to truly advance the economy.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin addressed the participants, stressing the need to prioritise education and raise awareness across country to ensure a better and brighter future for the coming generations.

Principal Dr. Haris Aziz briefed the participants about the completed developmental works at the College of Engineering and Technology, including laboratories, a modern library, hostels, academic blocks, and administrative blocks. He added that they had modern machinery related to engineering, which was being fully utilised by students.

Participants in the expo also visited various laboratories and inspected modern equipment and machines present there.