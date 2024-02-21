EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assistance

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) supported over 180,000 vulnerable flood-affected people through multipurpose cash interventions in seven districts of the Sindh province in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) supported over 180,000 vulnerable flood-affected people through multipurpose cash interventions in seven districts of the Sindh province in 2023. This support was made possible through a EUR 3 million contribution from the European Union’s Humanitarian Aid Operations department.

WFP’s cash support has been a lifeline for families in Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Noushero Feroz, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Umerkot – those hit the hardest way by the catastrophic floods. The assistance has enabled them to secure food, healthcare, education, and shelter.

In addition, many households have not only used the cash for their immediate needs, but also to rebuild their businesses and other livelihoods that were interrupted or destroyed by the floods.

“Over one and half years later, many people still struggle to cope with the losses caused by the devastating 2022 floods. Together with partners like WFP, the EU supported the most vulnerable people with emergency assistance at a critical time. Pakistan is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, and helping local communities after a disaster as well as preparing them to face future climate shocks has become a top priority for us," says Tahini Thammannagoda, Head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Pakistan.

“The 2022 floods left a lasting scar in the lives and livelihoods of the people of Pakistan.

With support of humanitarian actors and donors like the EU, flood-affected communities were provided with vital lifesaving and sustaining cash and food assistance. Now is the time to invest in enhancing resilience ahead of future shocks. Building on the country’s positive examples, WFP looks forward to enhanced partnerships towards our collective future of food security and nutrition for all” says WFP Pakistan’s Representative and Country Director, Coco Ushiyama.

More than 1,700 lost their lives in the 2022 floods which affected over 33 million people nationwide. The Sindh province, at heart of the Indus River basin, was the worst-affected province, accounting for nearly 70 percent of total losses and damage.

To support and complement the Government’s relief and recovery efforts after the floods, WFP leveraged its expertise in logistics, food and cash assistance, and resilience-building to respond to the immediate needs and to support recovery of flood-affected people, thus helping communities rehabilitate critical community assets and livelihoods.

As the flood response ended in December 2023, WFP is now focusing on fostering long-term resilience against climate change, enhancing nutrition, strengthening food systems, and providing vital support to government programs aimed at rebuilding and fortifying the affected communities for a more sustainable future.