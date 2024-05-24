Open Menu

Event Held At Royal Graveyard Cholistan On Nawab Sadiq Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:47 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) On the occasion of the 58th death anniversary of of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V, an event was arranged at the royal graveyard in Cholistan.

Fatiha was recited at the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V.

During this event, a guard of honor was presented at the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V by the Desert Rangers.

Wreaths were laid at the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Asad Ghaffor laid flowers at the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq.

On this occasion, Members of the Provincial Assembly Khalid Mahmood Waran, Prince Asim Javaid Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority and members of civil society were present.

