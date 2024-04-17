Open Menu

Excise Vehicle To Provide Civic Facilities At Rose & Jasmine Garden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access to various essential services at Rose & Jasmine Garden on Wednesday under the ICT doorstep initiative.

According to the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the excise staff would be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 p.m.

Citizens hailing from nearby areas of Rose & Jasmine Garden can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, he said.

He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.

This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.

In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International Driving

permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), and Motor vehicle registration.

