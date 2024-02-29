Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts have suggested to establish specific zones for industries, residential projects and greenery in all cities, with strict action against the factors contributing to smog to combat environmental issues

They expressed their views at a conference on environmental sciences held here at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Thursday.

Environmental Protection Department, Traffic Police and experts from private sector including Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Mustansar Feroz, SSP Operations, and others participated.

Representatives of departments of environment, education, traffic police, NGOs and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce addressed the conference.

Experts said it was necessary to establish specific zones for industry, residential projects, and greenery in cities. Shifting to green energy will be necessary to reduce environmental pollution. Large-scale afforestation should be carried out in Lahore and its surroundings. Society can control overall environmental pollution, smog, and climate change causes. Strict action should be taken against factors contributing to smog, they added.