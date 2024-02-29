Open Menu

Experts Suggest Special Zones To Combat Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts have suggested to establish specific zones for industries, residential projects and greenery in all cities, with strict action against the factors contributing to smog to combat environmental issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Experts have suggested to establish specific zones for industries, residential projects and greenery in all cities, with strict action against the factors contributing to smog to combat environmental issues.

They expressed their views at a conference on environmental sciences held here at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Thursday.

Environmental Protection Department, Traffic Police and experts from private sector including Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Mustansar Feroz, SSP Operations, and others participated.

Representatives of departments of environment, education, traffic police, NGOs and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce addressed the conference.

Experts said it was necessary to establish specific zones for industry, residential projects, and greenery in cities. Shifting to green energy will be necessary to reduce environmental pollution. Large-scale afforestation should be carried out in Lahore and its surroundings. Society can control overall environmental pollution, smog, and climate change causes. Strict action should be taken against factors contributing to smog, they added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Education Punjab Traffic Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

2 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

2 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

2 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

6 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

6 minutes ago
 The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

42 minutes ago
20th annual sports day held at University of Veter ..

20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in Janu ..

S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January

7 minutes ago
 With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's ..

With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities

7 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan