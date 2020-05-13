UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faculty Of Islamia University Continuing Research Activities During COVID 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:41 PM

Faculty of Islamia University continuing research activities during COVID 19

Faculty and researchers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are continuing their research activities following all precautionary measures to protect themselves from COVID 19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Faculty and researchers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are continuing their research activities following all precautionary measures to protect themselves from COVID 19.

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has directed faculty and students to keep themselves active and productive while practicing social distancing. Curricular and co curricular activities are going on with full zeal.

Faculty members at Department of Physics under the Chairman Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar working on research projects and displaying it on social media on topics related to Medical Physics, treatment of cancer radiotherapy, solving simultaneous equations, computation physics.

Faculty and students of Department of Zoology under Chairperson Dr Nuzhat Sial is working on online courses on breaking the chain of COVID 19 infection chain on a project in collaboration with the University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Two students of this department Mudasir Maqbool and Abdul Ghaffar have been selected Community Immunity Program Ambassador. At Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science, an online quiz competition is being organized and students from 13 departments of Veterinary Sciences are participating in the activity. College of Art and Design is also organizing an online art competition.

Related Topics

Social Media Immunity IUB Cancer All From

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

40 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

44 minutes ago

Prime Minister to never let his people die of hung ..

2 minutes ago

No dengue case detected in the district

2 minutes ago

Abbottabad University of Science and Technology or ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.