Open Menu

Farmers Express Concerns On Low Wheat Price In Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Farmers express concerns on low wheat price in market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Farmers expressed concern on purchase of wheat against low prices in open market and urged the government to ensure purchase at recommended rates and save farmers from exploitation by middle men.

Central Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhary Haseeb Anwar stated that the farmers were in immense trouble.

He said this while holding press conference here on Tuesday. He lamented that prices of inputs were very high and the farmers were not being offered handsome price against their produce.

Middle men were exploiting the farmers as they were offering Rs 3100 to 3200 per 40 kg price only and it did not meet even the farmers' expenditures. He also announced to hold sit in protest in Lahore if farmers demands were not heeded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sit In Protest Price Market From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

3 minutes ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

12 minutes ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

4 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

6 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

7 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

8 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

9 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

10 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

10 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan