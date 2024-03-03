Farmers Hail Newly Elected PM Shehbaz's Approach To Uplift Agriculture
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Farmers on Sunday hailed the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to strengthen agriculture sector as it was highly important for uplift of the country's economy.
A progressive farmer from Sahiwal, Faisal, while talking to APP here, said that Shehbaz Sharif, during his victory speech in National Assembly, threw light on some plans aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector. He said that no doubt that farmers’ prosperity was linked with the country’s progress. Newly-elected PM announced that fertilizers' subsidy would be directly provided to growers.
Faisal termed it a very good approach. He further said that the launch of solar tube-wells programme for smaller farmers would definitely provide relief to farming community.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif also apprised that quality seeds would be imported which would help in eliminating seed mafias.
The progressive farmer said that such revolutionary measures and commitment of Shehbaz Sharif would definitely spur growth of agriculture sector.\395
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's cleanliness initiative receives praise10 minutes ago
-
Water, Sanitation sectors' climate resilience vital for achieving UN sustainable development goals20 minutes ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD30 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on his successful election as Prime Minister40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three suspects for killing of five members of family40 minutes ago
-
PPP advocates political dialogue for house unity: Naveed Qamar40 minutes ago
-
NA Dy Speaker extends best wishes to PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif50 minutes ago
-
Two people killed in different incidents in Attock50 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter60 minutes ago
-
Boy electrocuted while catching stray kite1 hour ago
-
World Wildlife Day observed1 hour ago
-
PPP calls for political unity, consensus1 hour ago