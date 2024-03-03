LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Farmers on Sunday hailed the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to strengthen agriculture sector as it was highly important for uplift of the country's economy.

A progressive farmer from Sahiwal, Faisal, while talking to APP here, said that Shehbaz Sharif, during his victory speech in National Assembly, threw light on some plans aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector. He said that no doubt that farmers’ prosperity was linked with the country’s progress. Newly-elected PM announced that fertilizers' subsidy would be directly provided to growers.

Faisal termed it a very good approach. He further said that the launch of solar tube-wells programme for smaller farmers would definitely provide relief to farming community.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif also apprised that quality seeds would be imported which would help in eliminating seed mafias.

The progressive farmer said that such revolutionary measures and commitment of Shehbaz Sharif would definitely spur growth of agriculture sector.\395