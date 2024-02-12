Open Menu

Father Of Former Federal Minister, Ali Amin’s Father Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Father of former federal minister, Ali Amin’s father passes away

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's father, former Provincial Minister Major (retd) Aminullah Khan died here on Monday.

He suffered a heart attack which proved fatal as he breathed his last while being shifted to hospital.

He has left behind three sons including former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.

Related Topics

Attack Died Umar Amin

Recent Stories

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 minutes ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

1 hour ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

1 hour ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

3 hours ago
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan