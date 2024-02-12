Father Of Former Federal Minister, Ali Amin’s Father Passes Away
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's father, former Provincial Minister Major (retd) Aminullah Khan died here on Monday.
He suffered a heart attack which proved fatal as he breathed his last while being shifted to hospital.
He has left behind three sons including former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.
