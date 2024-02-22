Fawad Chaudhry Bail Case Adjourned Till Feb 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 09:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing the alleged embezzlement in Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan Projects against former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry until February 27 regarding.
Chief Justice IHC Justice Amir Farooq, heard Fawad Chaudhry's plea on Thursday, requesting to conclude proceedings on his bail plea at the earliest.
During the hearing, Defense Counsel Qaisar Imam argued that the court had not concluded the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhry.
Responding to the Defense Counsel's argument, the Chief Justice stated that the court did not proceed with the hearing due to the ailment of Judge Muhammad Bashir.
A new judge had been appointed, and therefore, a decision would be made soon. If the court did not announce the decision at the next hearing, then a direction would be passed as per the law, he added.
